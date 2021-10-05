UH soccer falls to No. 10 TCU on the road

Houston soccer fell to 3-1 to No. 10 TCU Sunday afternoon in Fort Worth as the Horned Frogs handed the Cougars their second loss of the season.

Neither team was able to find the goal in the first half, with the Cougars (9-2-2) getting off seven shots and the Horned Frogs (9-2-1) six despite the scoreless effort.

Junior midfielder Gracie Brian got the firsts goal to go for the Horned Frogs off assists from both senior forward Messiah Bright and senior defender Brandi Peterson in the 57th minute of the second half.

Things only got worse from there for the Cougars.

Brian scored her second goal five minutes later, this time assisted by junior forward Grace Collins in the 62nd minute of the match to make it a 2-0 game.

Freshman forward Camryn Lancaster erased all hope of a win for the Cougars, scoring the third goal for the Horned Frogs in the 81st minute of the game off another assist from Bright.

Graduate student Zionah Browne scored the lone goal for the Cougars up late in the 85th minute of the match off an assist from redshirt freshman Caitlyn Matthews.

This marked Browne’s third straight game with a goal. She now climbs to second on the team’s in total goals while also remaining the assist and points leader.

Redshirt freshman and standout goalkeeper Mikaela Gracia recorded three saves in the contest. Gracia has allowed a goal in three straight games after posting six straight clean sheets.

This also marked the first time since Stephen F. Austin that UH soccer has allowed multiple goals in a match.

[email protected]