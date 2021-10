Stabbing occurs at UH, victim expected to survive

A stabbing incident occurred at UH on late Wednesday night, according to Houston Police.

The incident occurred during an argument and took place around 9:31 p.m., on Calhoun Road, near University Lofts. Only one injury, an adult male, was reported.

It’s unclear if the victim is a UH student, but they are expected to survive.

More information is expected to emerge as the case continues to develop.

[email protected]