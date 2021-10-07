Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala attire was a great publicity stunt

Kim Kardashian took the internet by storm with an all-black, full-body covering look at the Met Gala in September. Matching the American theme, Kardashian used this look as a genius way of pushing her personal brand, proving herself as the American body standard and incorporating a simple but effective publicity stunt.

After her appearance, Kardashian took to Twitter to give a small piece of insight to her followers, stating, “What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!” While this provides some insight into her interpretation of the theme, the reaction she gained from this look holds a higher meaning.

In this year’s Met Gala, Kardashian took a route very different from the rest of her family. While Kendall and Kris wore attire that is more expected for the Met, Kardashian used her bold look to separate herself from the “Kardashian” brand and promote her own.

Many social media users interpreted the look as a nod to Kardashian’s popularity and her representation of the American woman’s body standard. Kardashian is completely covered in her outfit, yet viewers immediately recognized her figure and long black hair instantly.

True to her brand, she came out in a simple color and an interesting concept. Though she wore Balenciaga, she had a simple clean look, similar to what she sells in her brand Skims.

Despite many viewers’ immediate recognition of Kardashian, some were quick to make memes and judge her attire. Even with their insults, the irony that they know Kardashian well enough to know her silhouette clarifies her influence even on those who make fun of her.

Kardashian proves that no matter how any media feels about her look, she gains fame. In her case, all press is good press, because even the haters are making her more money.

The Kardashians have gone through many scandals, yet they stay on people’s feeds and are constantly on the news. Kardashian is a strategic businesswoman and knows that as long as she causes a scene, she gains fame and fortune: a tale as old as time.

Despite all of the ways one can interpret Kardashian’s look as a genius business strategy, the immediate recognition of her body reveals a sad truth. Kardashian’s career is one of hyper-sexualization.

As one of pop culture’s biggest figures, Kim Kardashian’s Met gala outfit draws out the media’s tendency to see sex over success enough to know a woman by her silhouette over her personality or mindset.

Her fashion and figure are talked about by many, but her business mindset and wise publicity stunts are not. Hopefully this changes as her Met Gala outfit was genius and shows Kardashian’s talent for business and public relations.

