Live Score: UH takes on Tulane in an AAC showdown

Houston looks to extend its winning streak to five as the Cougars travel to New Orleans to take on Tulane in an American Athletic Conference showdown.

Follow along with our live scoring updates throughout the game:

Final: Houston 40, Tulane 22

Tune completed 23 of his 36 passing attempts for 288 yards and three touchdowns in what was his best game of the season so far.

Singleton had two touchdowns and totaled 62 yards on just three catches but junior wide receiver KeSean Carter led all Cougar receivers with six catches for 69 yards.

McKaskill finished with 98-yards rushing and one touchdown.

The Cougars held Pratt to just 70 yards passing in the second half and held the Green Wave as a whole to just 125 yards, then finishing the game off with 23 unanswered points.

Fourth Quarter (1:03): Houston 40 , Tulane 22

Freshman running back Alton McKaskill put the game on ice with a 35-yard touchdown run to make it 23 straight points for the Cougars after the forced fumble from Jones.

Fourth Quarter (9:28): Houston 33, Tulane 22

The Cougars took over on downs and kept their foot on the gas after Henry powered in the touchdown to give UH a two-score lead and capping off the short six play 39-yard drive.

This makes it three straight drives the Cougars have come away with points, scoring a touchdown and a field goal in the two drives prior.

Third Quarter (1:20): Houston 26, Tulane 22

Singleton scored for the second time tonight off a 29-yard touchdown pass from Tune to cap off a 11-play 80-yard drive for the Cougars to retake the lead late in the third quarter.

The two point conversion failed so UH only came away with six points.

Third Quarter (8:16): Tulane 22, Houston 20

After forcing a Green Wave fumble, the Cougars took over on Tulane’s 35-yard line but ended up settling for a field goal despite the 30-yard catch and run by junior running back Ta’Zhawn Henry to put Houston at the five yard line.

Junior defensive lineman D’Anthoney Jones forced the fumble for the Cougars that led to the Witherspoon field goal.

Third Quarter (13:18): Tulane 22, Houston 17

Immediately after stopping the Cougars on fourth down on their opening drive of the half, the Green Wave took the lead off a 29-yard touchdown pass from Pratt to the redshirt junior tight end Will Wallace.

Halftime: Houston 17, Tulane 15

Tune was 17 of 23 passing in the half with 183 yards and two touchdowns, senior wide receiver Jaylen Erwin was his leading target with four catches for 48 yards for the Cougars.

Pratt completed 13 of his 17 passing attempts for 144 yards and a touchdown for the Green Wave and was even on the one to make the catch for the two-point conversion.

The Cougars in the Green Wave were about even in terms of offense, with UH totaling 208 total yards of offense and Tulane 192 yards.

Second Quarter (2:11): Houston 17, Tulane 15

The Green Wave closed the gap again with a 39-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Tyjae Spears to cap off the eight play 75-yard drive.

Second Quarter (3:33): Houston 17, Tulane 8

The Cougars had to settle for a 46-yard field goal, senior kicker Dalton Witherspoon split the uprights to make it a two possession game again.

Dell left the game with an apparent injury on the drive.

Second Quarter (10:45): Houston 14, Tulane 8

The Green Wave got on the board in the second quarter with an 11-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Michael Pratt to junior tight end Tyrick James.

Pratt then caught the two-point conversion pass for Tulane, giving the team eight points from the drive rather than seven.

First Quarter (0:22): Houston 14, Tulane 0

A 36-yard catch and run from sophomore wide receiver Nathaniel Dell set the Cougars up inside the Green Wave 20 yard line to set up the 17-yard touchdown pass from Tune to junior wide receiver Jeremy Singleton.

Tune has now completed 10 of his 12 passing attempts for 135 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter alone.

First Quarter (8:04): Houston 7, Tulane 0

After forcing a three and out on the first drive for the Green Wave, the Cougars marched down field and scored on their opening drive from junior quarterback Clayton Tune’s 11-yard touchdown pass to junior tight end Christian Trahan.

The touchdown came after back to back penalties inside the five yard line, and capped off an 11-play 76-yard drive.

