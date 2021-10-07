UH golf teams compete at Blessings Collegiate Invitational

The Houston men’s and women’s golf teams wrapped up play at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational Wednesday with the men’s team finishing 10th in the team standings with a total score of 896 (+32) and the women’s team taking eighth with a score of 909 (+45).

Men’s competition

On the men’s side, the first day saw the Cougars end the round sitting in last place of 10 teams at 302 (+14).

Seniors Alexander Frances, Braxton Watkins and redshirt freshman Jacob Borow each posted scores of 75 on their first rounds on the course for a joint tie in 31st.

Senior Andrew Gibson was not far behind, playing two more strokes to score a 77 for a tie for 41st-place. Junior Austyn Reily rounded out the first round for the Cougars with a 79 and a tie for 48th.

The second day of action showed a slight improvement from day one as every Cougar matched or improved their score from the previous round.

Frances and Gibson posted the best scores of the day for the Cougars at 74, placing them in ties for 33rd and 42nd respectively.

Borow matched his first-round score of 75, dropping him slightly to a tie for 38th-place while Watkins (t-46th) and Reily (t-50th) both settled for 76 to wrap up day two.

On the final day of competition, the Cougars recorded their first below-par score of the tournament as Gibson shot a 71 to tie for 27th, lowering his score by three strokes from the previous round in each of the last two days.

Watkins (t-38th) and Reily (t-45th) each posted a 73 in their final round, while Frances’ score of 77 dropped him down to a tie for 42nd, and Borow’s 80 saw him fall to 50th place.

Women’s competition

On the women’s side of the tournament, the first round ended with the Cougars tied for fourth in the standings led by senior Annie Kim’s 73 which boosted her up to fifth on the individual leaderboards.

Sophomore Delaney Martin shot for 75 in her first round on the course to place her in a tie for 12th. Senior Ariana Saenz took two more strokes for a 77 to land in a tie for 21st.

Junior Karen Fredgaard (t-40th) and senior Maria Jose Martinez (t-42nd) rounded out the first day for the Cougars with scores of 80 and 82 respectively.

The second round saw the best individual score of the tournament for the Cougars, as Kim took four less strokes from her first-round performance to score a 69, moving her up to a tie for third.

Martin recorded a 74 to push her up to a tie for 13th while Fredgaard improved her score to a 75 as she sat in a tie for 37th.

Saenz (t-44th) and Martinez (50th) finished the second day with scores of 82 and 79 as the Cougars headed into the final round.

The last round was the most difficult day for the Cougars.

Kim recorded the highest score of her tournament with a 75, yet only bumped her down to a tie for fourth.

Fredgaard recorded the best score of the day with a 74, placing her in 30th while Martin shot for 78 to leave her in 25th-place.

Martinez posted an 80 for a 48th-place finish and Saenz ended her third round with a score of 85 to finish 50th overall.

