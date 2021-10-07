UH student affairs VP named UHCL interim president

Vice president for student affairs and enrollment services Richard Walker, is migrating to UH Clear Lake to serve as its interim president.

President Renu Khator outlined this transition in an email to the UH community, saying his role will begin Oct. 9. Current UHCL president Ira K. Blake, will serve as special assistant to the chancellor, and will assist Khator in developing new programs that benefit the four institutions that are a part of the UH System.

In the meantime, associate vice chancellor and associate vice president for student affairs Daniel Maxwell, will take Walker’s place in the interim.

Khator mentioned that Walker has almost 40 years of experience in higher education at both public and private institutions.

“His many leadership roles, as a skilled administrator and stalwart educator, reflect his commitment to students and to higher education,” Khator said. “I am confident he will provide a steady hand at UHCL and continue the growth and progress the university has been enjoying.”

