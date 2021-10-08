Fall activities to do around Houston, at home

As the cooler weather settles in Houston, many are looking forward to the fall-themed activities they can enjoy with friends and family.

Organizations in Houston are hosting a variety of events from haunted houses to festivals to bring people into the fall spirit.

First Philippine Baptist Church is hosting a harvest festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 30.

Houstonians are invited to stop by and enjoy games, pumpkin decorations, food trucks and music for free.

For the thrill-seekers, there are many haunted houses across the city that will get your heart racing.

A ticket for Houston Scream Fest includes access to all haunted houses, paintball and live entertainment for you and your friends.

Gates for the attractions open at 8 p.m. on October 9.

Fall in love

A fall-themed picnic is an easy way to have a romantic moment with your partner.

The leaves on the ground, blankets, a charcuterie board, warm apple cider and an activity like painting pumpkins can set the right mood for a date.

Planning a day at the pumpkin patch has a good chance of creating lighthearted and playful memories with your date.

Most patches offer hayrides through the farm where the two of you can take pictures and enjoy the scenery to make the most out of your time together.

Staying at home

If you are bored but don’t want to go out, there’s still plenty of fall-themed things you can do at home to make yourself feel cozy.

Take advantage of the apples and pumpkins this season and get inspired in the kitchen. To make it even simpler, there are loads of no-bake recipes for pies, cookies and more that you can try.

Having a Halloween movie marathon with your favorite snacks is a great way to get into the spooky season.

Depending on which online streaming service you have, you can find the Halloween movie category and binge-watch the entire list. Bonus points if you can watch the scary ones at night.

This season has a lot of opportunities for you, your friends and your family to get snug and into the fall mood.

The various events in Houston as well as themed activities to do on your own can make for a fulfilling fall season.

[email protected]