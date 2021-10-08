UH soccer knocks off No. 15 SMU to remain undefeated in AAC play

UH soccer continued its undefeated run in conference play as they defeated American Athletic Conference rival No. 15 SMU with a final score of 1-0 on Thursday night in Dallas.

The first half of the game started with high pressure from SMU, testing the Cougars’ defense early.

The first shot on goal came from an SMU freekick in the 15th minute which was saved by UH redshirt freshman goalkeeper Mikaela Gracia.

Then in the 22nd minute, UH was awarded a penalty after a late foul in the box from SMU redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Tatum Sutherland on graduate student forward Zionah Browne.

Redshirt senior midfielder Mia Brascia stepped up and scored to put the Cougars up 1-0, earning her first goal of the season.

After a few chances for each side and a shot from SMU hitting the crossbar, the first half ended 1-0.

UH finished the half with two shots while SMU finished with three.

The second half started with high pressure from UH, forcing the Mustangs’ defense to stay on their heels.

Each side had multiple chances to score, but neither team could find the back of the net in the second half.

The match ended 1-0, as the Cougars earned their first win against SMU since 2010 and their first ever on the Mustangs’ home turf in Dallas.

UH finished the match with 11 shots and eight corners, while SMU finished with seven shots and two corners.

Only three of the Mustangs’ seven shots were on target, and all three were saved by Gracia, earning her seventh clean sheet of the season.

[email protected]