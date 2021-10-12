Album Review: Don Toliver’s album has elements from his previous projects

Rapper and songwriter Don Toliver released his second studio R&B album “Life of a Don” including a 16 song tracklist. The album has five songs with features like Travis Scott, Kali Uchis and Baby Keem.

On the release date, “Life of a Don” reached No. 2 on Apple music and after playing this album on repeat I can see why.

To me, this album sounds like it has elements from Toliver’s previous projects like “Donny Womack”. Toliver presents consistency in his style with the album and a new range of beats that give me that late night drive feel.

My top five with this album, in no order, are “5X”, “Swangin’ on Westheimer”, “Double Standard”, “Way Bigger” and “Drugs and Hella Melodies”.

“5X” and “Way Bigger” both have a more hype beat that’s addicting to me and Toliver’s flow elevates those songs.

Not only is “Swangin’ on Westheimer” a slower paced love song the lyrics are captivating and shows his relatableness with his life experiences. The title is also a shoutout to his hometown of Houston, with H-Town references, which is expected and appreciated.

“Double Standards” is an underrated track to me. The acoustic guitar in the song works well with this beat and I’m a fan of the pauses between the lyrics throughout the song.

Last but not least is Toliver and Kali Uchis’ song “Drugs and Hella Melodies” which I’ve played an embarrassing amount of times. It’s seductive and their soft sounds make the song serene.

Overall I think “Life of a Don” is an impressive and versatile album that has the potential to be an album of the year. Toliver stays true to his style while also using unique beats that lets each track shine for different occasions.

