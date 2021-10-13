UH men’s and women’s basketball picked high in AAC preseason poll

The American Athletic Conference’s preseason coaches poll, released Wednesday morning, picked the UH men’s basketball team to finish first for the third straight season and picked the UH women’s team to finish third.

The UH men’s basketball program, which is coming off a Final Four trip, earned 98 total points, receiving eight of the 11 first-place votes.

Junior guard Marcus Sasser is the Cougars’ top returning scorer coming off a 2020-21 campaign in which he averaged 13.7 points per game. Here, he was named to the AAC Preseason All-Conference Team.

On the women’s team, the Cougars received 77 votes, trailing only USF and UCF to finish third in the AAC preseason poll.

Sophomore guard Laila Blair, who led UH with 10.5 points per game as a freshman, earned a spot on the AAC’s preseason second team.

[email protected]