Underrated clubs on campus to get involved

Attending UH can seem intimidating for both new and returning students. One simple way to ease the transition to college life is to join some clubs on campus, with an emphasis on the underrated ones.

With over 400 student organizations there is a wide range of groups to choose from. Visiting the Get Involved page is a good step to begin narrowing down your options based on your specific interests. Be sure to check out organizations’ social media platforms to stay updated on upcoming events.

Here are a few underrated clubs on campus you should check out if you’re looking for leadership opportunities, community outreach, advocacy, ways to stay active or to just have a good time:

Coog Club Gymnastics Team

If you’re looking for a fun way to stay active during the week or have always wanted to show off new skills in competition, consider joining the Coog Club Gymnastics Team.

This underrated club is open to students of all skill levels. Whether you’re an experienced gymnast or you’re just looking to learn tricks, it’s definitely worth a try.

Practices are held four times per week at either the Houston Gymnastics Center or Alpha Omega Kingwood. More information can be found on their Instagram.

Coog Palz

If you’ve ever wanted to try pen pal writing and are looking for a unique way to make meaningful relationships in the greater Houston area, be sure to read up on Coog Palz.

Coog Palz is an organization that is devoted to creating friendships between college students and students with disabilities across Houston, according to club president Helayna Barber.

Barber said typical meetings involve pairing UH students with their assigned pen pals and meet once a month to receive as well as respond to new letters.

The next meeting will be on Oct. 20 to pair pen pals and send off letters to students across the city. All are welcome regardless of future availability. You can learn more by contacting the organization through Get Involved.

Cougar Archery

If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to shoot a bow and arrow, now is your chance. Cougar Archery is a fun, low-commitment group that is open to anyone interested in practicing archery.

Competitions are occasionally held for interested students, however it is not a requirement. Practices are flexible but are typically held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings on the CRWC field.

Equipment will be provided to any students who are just learning or would not like to purchase their own bow. Follow the organization’s Discord for more information on joining.

Cougar Tutors

If you’re interested in the education field or simply want to make an impact on your community, be sure to check out Cougar Tutors.

This organization aims to educate elementary and middle school students through in-class and small group tutoring. Some of the subjects tutored include Math, English, Science, Social Studies and Spanish.

In addition to the tutoring the organization also holding an SAT or ACT and AP prep book drive, so be sure to stay connected to receive more information.

Fashion and Business Organization

Whether you’re looking to enter the fashion industry and want professional advice, or you simply admire fashion and want to learn more, be sure to check out FAB UH.

Members get the opportunity to attend shows, informational meetings and connect with the Houston fashion industry.

More information about upcoming events can be found on Instagram.

Mindversity

Another underrated club is Mindversity. This is an organization that strives to bridge the gap between students and mental health through advocacy, discussion and an array of resources for anyone who may be struggling.

Mindversity event coordinator Zahra Chowdury said anyone is welcome to join as it is a great way to meet new people as well as stay educated on mental health and awareness.

Chowdury said to be on the lookout for monthly Counseling and Psychological Services meetings and many socials coming up. More information can be found on Instagram.

She’s The First

She’s the First is a national organization that funds young girls’ education in developing nations, according to club president Maria Rojas.

The organization does this by hosting fundraisers, discussions about women’s issues, current events, volunteering and more. They’ve also held a few socials this semester including a game night and Bob Ross painting tutorial.

A general meeting will be held on Oct. 20 in Agnes Arnold Hall, as well as a Halloween costume party on Oct. 26.

Be sure to join the club through the Get Involved page and follow their Instagram to stay updated.

[email protected]