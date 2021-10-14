UH men’s golf caps off Bentwater Intercollegiate

After three days and 54 holes on a par-71 course at the Bentwater Intercollegiate, three UH men’s golfers completed the tournament as junior Marcus Wochner led the way with the best total score of 224 (+11) and a tie for 39th-place.

Since all three golfers competed as independents, UH was not represented on the tournament’s team standings.

On the first day of the competition, freshman Logan Vargas led the way with a first round score of par-71, placing him in a tie for 14th.

Freshman Julio Rios-Brache took one more stroke for a score of 72, spotting him four places behind Vargas for a tie in 18th-place.

Wochner scored a 74 in his first round of play, sitting in a tie for 32nd and wrapping up the first day for the Cougars.

The second day of play saw the Cougars struggle, as Wochner posted the best score of the day with a 75, placing him in a tie for 39th.

Rios-Brache needed five more strokes to complete the course from his first round performance, finishing with a score of 77 to join Wochner in a tie for 39th.

Vargas posted a 79 to round out the second day for the Cougars, as his performance dropped him down to a tie for 44th-place heading into the third round.

The last day of action proved to be the toughest of the three rounds for the Cougars.

Wochner matched his score from the second round with a 75, finishing tied for 39th.

Vargas and Rios-Broche each recorded their highest scores of all three rounds with 81 and 82 as they both finished the tournament in a tie for 59th-place.

The UH men’s golf team’s next competition will wrap up their fall season when they travel to Wilmington, N.C. to take part in The Williams Cup on Oct. 25-26 at the Eagle Point Golf Club.

[email protected]