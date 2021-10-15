What to expect for Homecoming Week 2021

The entire week of Oct. 18 will mark Homecoming, a decades-long tradition at UH.

With pep rallies, games, a concert as well as tons of arts and crafts, students can expect a week full of celebration over the six days that mark Homecoming.

“The board has been preparing for Homecoming by putting our full effort into planning these events,” said chair of the Homecoming Board Alex Reyes. “We have been working night and day in the office and around campus to ensure that these events are as fun as possible.”

Here’s a look into what students can expect from Homecoming Week 2021:

Monday, Oct. 18

The Kick-off Pep Rally is an annual Homecoming tradition. The event is hosted along with the Residence Halls Association and will feature free food, members of the UH Football Team, the Spirit of Houston, as well as the school mascots, Shasta and Sasha.

The event will also be when the Homecoming Board announces the Homecoming Court for this year. From the selected court the Homecoming King and Queen will be decided at Saturday’s football game.

Start off your week with the pep rally from 6 – 8 p.m. in the Student Center Plaza.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Also in the Student Center Plaza, the Metropolitan Volunteer Program will host a “Canstruction” competition from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Spirit teams will be tasked with building a food can sculpture in the span of an hour. Students and bystanders can grab snacks and watch the teams compete.

Later that evening, “Strut Your Stuff” in the Student Center Houston Room at 7 p.m. will feature a variety of skits and dances by student organizations.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Back out in the Student Center plaza, “Tie Dye with Homecoming” will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All supplies to dye shirts will be provided as well as free pancakes. Students will be able to watch pancake artists make art with the batter as well on Wednesday.

Later that evening for “Bed Races”, watch Spirit Teams decorate beds and then race near TDECU Stadium. This will be alongside free food truck grubs and tons of activities.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Nearing the end of the week, Thursday morning will feature many inflatables in the Student Center North lawn. There will be a few other games from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Wrap up the day with the annual Student Program Board Homecoming Concert featuring a to-be-announced opener and headliner.

Friday, Oct. 22

Kick-off the weekend with Rock the Campus at the Student Center Plaza from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This will be a volunteer event with MYP, cleaning up campus and doing some outdoor activities. Afterward, students will be provided pizza and a free T-shirt.

Stop by the Homecoming Carnival and Haunted House from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Lynn Eusan Park. The carnival will feature classic booth games and spooky house tours.

Saturday, Oct. 23

The Homecoming game against East Carolina University will be just as electric as all Cougar football games. The UH Cougars will play at TDECU Stadium at 3 p.m.

