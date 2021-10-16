Easy meals to make in your dorm

Whether you live on campus with a full-blown kitchen, or just have a microwave, toaster and fridge, here are a few quick and easy recipes to make when you’re in a pinch.

Chocolate mug cake

If you’re craving something sweet but don’t have the time, or skill level, to bake a cake, try a mug cake.

All you need is all-purpose flour, white sugar, cacao powder, milk, oil and vanilla extract. Combine all your ingredients in a microwave-safe mug, and microwave for one to two minutes, or until the center of the cake is cooked through.

You can also top with chocolate chips and frosting for an easy-to-make dessert. For more details, check out a recipe from AllRecipes.

Mug pizza

Many people have tried making mug desserts at some point during lockdown, but you’ve probably never heard of a mug pizza. Turns out it’s delicious and super easy to prepare, making it the perfect dorm meal when you’re craving fast food.

To make it, you will need all-purpose flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, milk, olive oil, pizza sauce, cheese and your toppings of choice. First, combine all your dry ingredients in a mug, then mix in milk and oil to make the dough. Lastly, spread your pizza sauce across the surface of the batter, add cheese/toppings, then microwave for one minute.

For exact measurements, try following this one minute mug pizza recipe by Spice Bangla.

Sandwiches

There’s not much to be said here, everyone loves a good sandwich. They are versatile, easy to make and easy to eat, making it the perfect lunch for a busy day on campus.

Try switching up your sandwiches by adding new cheeses, sauces or using different types of bread. Some ideas for when you have a little more time include a chicken pesto panini, and an egg sandwich with avocado.

Upgraded ramen meals

You can try stepping up your usual instant ramen noodles by adding some new toppings that you probably already have in your fridge.

First, you can try adding different proteins such as a boiled egg, chicken, or tofu. If you don’t have meat on hand, be sure to add some veggies such as mushrooms and green onion. You also can’t go wrong with adding some sriracha, chili garlic, or soy sauce to add more flavor to the broth.

Oatmeal

If you’re looking for a healthier alternative to cereal, try making your own oatmeal. It’s easy to meal prep, and very customizable.

Overnight oats are another great option if you don’t have much preparation time in the morning. Simply combine rolled oats with milk, chia seeds and your sweetener of choice and leave in the fridge overnight.

When you wake up, be sure to top with either fruit, chocolate chips, or peanut butter to add more flavor.

Quesadillas

If you have access to a stove in your apartment or dorm, a quesadilla is a great dinner.

Simply heat a flour tortilla on a pan and top with cheese, veggies, meat or any other toppings of choice. Then lower the heat, cover the pan and allow the cheese to melt. Once melted, fold the quesadilla in half and flip until both sides are golden brown.

Microwave Mac and Cheese

If you’re staying away from store-bought boxed macaroni and cheese and would like an easy alternative, try homemade mac and cheese in the microwave.

First, you will need to combine your mac and cheese with water and microwave until the noodles are tender. Next, add in milk, corn starch, shredded cheese and salt & pepper. Also feel free to add in any meat or vegetables at this point.

You will be left with a warm, cheesy dish made in only a few minutes. This is perfect for any day you’re looking to avoid spending much time in the kitchen.

[email protected]