UH swimming and diving shines over the weekend

In a two-location meet spanning across the city of Houston, the UH swimming and diving team found no shortage of success over the weekend.

The team finished the weekend with a 191-143 victory at the Rice Invitational over crosstown rival Rice, fueled by a sweep of the final day’s events.

At the Houston Diving Invitational UH swept first place in the 1-meter, 3-meter and platform diving.

The weekend started off the way it would finish, with the 400-Yard Medley Relay team consisting of freshmen Henrietta Fangli, Adelaide Meuter, Emma Wright along with senior Katie Power taking first place with a time of 3:45:12.

Alongside that victory were those of senior Katie Deininger, sophomore Emilia Waters and sophomore Hedda Grelz, who took the top three spots in the 1-meter diving competition.

The dominance in diving competitions did not stop there, as the top three spots in the 3-meter diving all belonged to UH with senior Makayla Wallar finishing first, Deininger finishing second and junior Chase Farris finishing third.

Day two saw the same pattern of success in day one, with the day starting with a 500-yard free win by freshman Mary Catherine Jurica.

Facing off against North Texas and Idaho in the Diving Competition, the Cougars were able to find success in every category. The Cougars took each of the top four spots as the meet drew to a close.

