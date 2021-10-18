UH volleyball sweeps Memphis

Houston volleyball bounced back from its loss to SMU in a major way, sweeping Memphis Sunday afternoon at Fertitta Center.

The Cougars jumped out to a quick 15-8 in the first set to get momentum on their side.

A kill by senior middle blocker Isabel Theut extended the Cougars’ lead to 20-12 late in set one.

UH cruised to a 25-16 first set victory.

Memphis took the lead at the beginning of set two 5-3.

From that point, Memphis and Houston went back and forth.

A four point run gave the Cougars a 10-7 lead.

UH extended its lead to 16-11 in the middle of set two. Houston gained more momentum with five straight points, leaving Memphis behind 22-13.

A kill by senior outside hitter Kennedy Warren ended the second set, securing a 25-18 UH victory.

Once again, Memphis took an early lead to begin the third set but UH quickly turned things around.

By the middle of the third set, the Cougars led 15-10. UH grew the lead to 20-16.

The Cougars closed things out by scoring five consecutive points to win the set 25-17 and sweep the Tigers.

With the win, the Cougars improved to 16-4 on the season and 6-2 in American Athletic Conference play.

[email protected]