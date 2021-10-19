UH soccer falls to Temple for second straight loss

Houston soccer’s recent slump continued on Sunday as the Cougars came up short in a 2-1 loss to Temple in Philadelphia.

The Cougars’ (10-4-2) loss to the Owls (5-5-3) made it the second straight loss for UH as the team now find themselves 1-3-1 in their last five matches.

Junior forward Hailey Gutowski got the Owls on the board early in the 24th minute with a goal off the assist from the freshman forward Sumaya Togba to put quickly put Temple up 1-0 in the contest.

Gutowski’s goal was enough to give the Owls the lead going into the half even though the Cougars were aggressive. Despite the 10 shots taken in the half by UH, the Cougars failed to find the back of the net.

Gutowski came back in the second half with yet another goal this time unassisted, making it her second of the game, giving Temple a commanding 2-0 lead in the 60th minute of the game.

Struggles for the Cougars continued as they failed to find the net numerous times throughout the match despite a high volume in shots taken.

The lone goal for UH would finally come late in the 86th minute, coming off the leg of sophomore midfielder Madison Dichiara for her first goal of the season. This goal was also unassisted.

UH got off 20 shots with 12 on goal as opposed to just seven by the Owls, but despite this the Cougars found themselves at the receiving end of yet another tough loss.

Temple junior goalkeeper Kamryn Stablein racked up 10 saves in the contest.

Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Mikaela Gracia gave up two goals but was also able to come up with two saves of her own.

The Cougars will have their hands full Thursday as they take on No. 1 ranked Memphis at the Carl Lewis International Complex.

