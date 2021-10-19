UH student killed in road rage shooting

A 20-year-old UH computer engineering student was fatally shot in a road rage incident on Friday in Mission Bend.

Humphrey Magwira was killed after a minor car crash about a mile away from his home at the intersection of Addicks Clodine Road and Beechnut Street, according to Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities reported Magwira died at the hospital after being shot multiple times.

Officials took the suspect Ramon Vasquez into custody over the weekend at Fort Bend County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

His brother, Rodricque, has started a GoFundMe to help raise funds for Magwira’s funeral in Tanzania, his home country.

“He was shot point-blank six times involving a minor car accident where the individual came out of the vehicle and shot my brother with no remorse being given for human life,” Rodricque said in the GoFundMe description. “This was not just an incident where he just died, he was murdered with no valid reason being given.”

