Game day brings new experiences to campus life

With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting so much of campus life, students, alumni and faculty have jumped at the opportunity to resume a normal life of living on campus.

Classrooms, organizations, events – all have returned in person. The comeback of full capacity games at TDECU stadium highlights a glimpse of post-pandemic life for students, especially those living on campus.

“This is my first year on campus, so it’s pretty exciting to see,” said health and nutrition sophomore Roman Hernandez. “It’s definitely hype to see the lines and everything around campus. You walk around and there are people all over campus, and then you see even more people lined up outside of the stadium.”

However, it’s not just new students that are enjoying the ability to attend full capacity games and game day events – for returning sophomores, it’s a reminder of what college is, and what campus was prior to the pandemic.

“We’re finally able to do things in person. I’m so glad we don’t have to go through another Homecoming week doing virtual scavenger hunts,” said psychology sophomore Alexis Aryal. “I’m grateful that the programs did the best they could, but the college experience is so much better in person. It really feels like campus revolves around one thing on game days.”

Students and players are seeing the difference home crowds can make – the Cougars are undefeated at home this season, looking to bring a five-game win streak to six in front of the home crowd during the University’s Homecoming game. UH football is 5-6 at home under head coach Dana Holgorsen, although the Cougars have won each of the last three home games.

“I had no exposure to American football before coming to UH,” said psychology senior exchange student Ismael Ditta. “You just see a sea of red and everyone is headed to the same place. It’s really cool to see, it’s really the best example of the community that Houston has.”

Whether it’s students new to campus, or new to complete capacities – students from every background agree the atmosphere on game day is unmatched. Both the atmosphere before and during the game, living on campus allows students a unique experience when the Cougars play at home.

[email protected]