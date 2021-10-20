UH women’s golf finishes eighth at Jim West Challenge

The UH women’s golf team competed in its last competition before winter break at the Jim West Challenge, finishing in a tie for eighth place in the team standings with a total score of 865 (+1).

The first round was played in the morning of the first day, as senior Annie Kim played the best score of the day for the Cougars with a 68.

Sophomore Delaney Martin also played a great first round with a score of 70, while senior Ariana Saenz took one more stroke to finish with a 71.

Sophomore transfer Nicole Abelar shot for 75, while senior Maria Jose Martinez posted the highest score of the first round with a 76 to wrap up the morning for the UH women’s golf.

In the second round, Abelar led the way for the Cougars with the best score of 71, placing her in a tie for 36th.

Kim took five more strokes compared to her first-round performance, playing a 73 and leaving her in a tie for 14th place.

Saenz also played a 73 to put her in a tie for 27th, while Martin shot for 75 in her second round to spot her in a tie for 31st.

Martinez rounded out the second day for the Cougars with a 78, leaving her in sole possession of 70th place heading into the final day.

On the last day of the competition, Kim hit her highest score of par-72 to finish the tournament in a tie for 21st.

Saenz (t-29th) and Abelar (t-41st) were not far behind in the third round, posting a 73 and 74 respectively.

Martinez played the lowest score of the round for the Cougars at 70, placing her in a tie for 59th while Martin shot for 80 to end her round in 62nd place.

After the UH women’s golf team takes its winter break, they will travel to Orlando, Florida. where they will take part in the UCF Challenge to start the spring season on Feb. 6-8.

