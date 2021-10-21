Tie-Dye, Bed Races mark the halfway point of Homecoming Week

Students gathered for Tie-Dye with Homecoming at the Student Center Plaza and Bed Races at the gates of TDECU Stadium to continue celebrating Homecoming Week 2021.

In the morning, students got free white T-shirts to dye in whatever colors they wanted to.

“It’s a good way to get the students together. I’m glad UH holds these events and brings everybody here,” said kinesiology junior Brandon Vo.

Students lined up to get their shirts, paint them, fold them and store them in plastic bags.

With music from a live DJ and other activities, like cartoonists painting portraits and decorative pancakes, the Wednesday of homecoming helped students celebrate the week’s theme of “Back Where We Belong”.

“I don’t really come here for the whole tradition thing, but it surprised me how much they have available,” said political science sophomore Uriel Villegas.

Later that day, the students set up outside the stadium to watch spirit teams trying to speed their decorated four-wheel beds for a chance to earn points towards the Spirit Cup.

“It has been amazing, the teams are getting really competitive in the bed races, and you can tell they brought everything they had,” said Homecoming Chair Alejandro Reyes.

In addition to the main attraction of the bed races, they also had food, music and other activities such as inflatables.

Reyes said what he missed the most about Homecoming was the people.

“You can’t find these people anywhere in the world,” Reyes said. “These people that we have in UH really are special, it’s nice to be back where you belong.”

In first place at the Bed Races was Chi Omega and Tau Kappa Epsilon, second place went to Alpha Sigma Phi and Phi Mu and third place went to Delta Zeta and Sigma Alpha Epsilon.

[email protected]