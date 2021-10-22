UH Chancellor announces Board of Regents appointees

UH System Chancellor Renu Khator announced the appointment of three Board of Regents members in a statement on Thursday.

Two of the appointees, current Regents Chairman Tilman Fertitta and Regents Secretary Beth Madison are being reappointed, while appointee Ricky Raven is a new addition to the board.

A UH alumnus, Raven is the Senior Vice President – Deputy General Counsel for Allstate Insurance. He is also an appointee to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, a board member of the University of Houston Foundation and a member of the UH Board of Visitors.

Leaving the board is Gerald McElvy, who served as vice-chairman.

As part of her email, the Chancellor congratulated the incoming appointees on their success.

“We are very fortunate to have these talented individuals volunteering their time, energy and intellect to keep the UH System on track and moving forward,” Khator said.

All three members are appointed to serve through Aug. 31, 2027.

[email protected]