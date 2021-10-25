UH volleyball falls to East Carolina after late collapse

A late collapse plagued Houston volleyball as the Cougars dropped the final three sets against East Carolina to fall to the Pirates 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.

In the top of set one, UH jumped out to an 8-6 lead over ECU.

Throughout the set, both teams went back and forth trying to pull away. Tied at 17, the Cougars pushed ahead with a 3-0 scoring run to make it 20-17.

ECU answered with a run of its own highlighted by two consecutive kills to take a 22-21 lead.

A kill by senior middle blocker Isabel Theut tied the set at 22.

Leading 24-23, ECU was a point away from winning the set but back-to-back kills and a service ace by junior outside hitter Abbie Jackson put UH ahead 25-24.

Junior middle blocker Rachel Tullos finished off the set with a kill to secure a 26-24 win set one victory

A 6-0 scoring run in the middle of the second set helped Houston push ahead 15-10.

The Cougars cruised to a 25-17 set two victory.

The third set was back-and-forth the entire way.

Down 22-20, the Pirates went on a 5-0 scoring run to win set three 25-22, avoiding the sweep.

ECU carried its momentum into the fourth set, leading the entire set on the way to a 25-18 victory to force a fifth and final set.

Set five started with the same cat and mouse game that has been going on throughout the match.

The set was tied 6-6 before ECU quickly left the Cougars behind. The Pirates took nine of the final 12 points to take the set 15-9, winning the match 3-2.

