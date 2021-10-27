17 SGA senators suspended for constitutional violation

Seventeen Student Government Association senators have been suspended until the end of 2021 for voting and passing an amendment to the Special Recall Election Code — which the SGA Justice Department deemed a constitutional violation.

The decision came from Attorney General Nadiia Hutcherson, who is taking a leave of absence beginning Thursday. The SGA Supreme Court approved the decision to suspend the senators.

The following senators have been suspended:

Senate speaker David Paul Hilton

Smarika Bhattarai

Christina Brown

Nini Dang

Samuel Eagleton

Natalia Marinero

Katie Worsham

Navid Hassan

Edward Vo

Eduardo Moeller

Sarah Imran

Rasha Shreim

Henry Teccsi

Diego Lopez

Rohit Shajan

Alexis Cheatum

Abraham Sanchez

“The original suspension is voting on a bill that the court deemed unconstitutional and our adviser stated not to vote on,” Hutcherson said. “The complaint and the court decision are on the Department of Justice website. The email regarding the suspensions was sent privately to those it applies to.”

“Additionally we are dealing with a large number of complaints and election code violations,” she added. “Multiple violations are subject to suspension, so there is possibility it will be more.”

Note: This story will be updated as information is released.

[email protected]