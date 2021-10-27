side bar
Wednesday, October 27, 2021

UH men’s golf finishes seventh at Williams Cup

Gerald Sastra/The Cougar

After three days and 54 holes played at the Williams Cup, the UH men’s golf team concluded its last competition before the winter break with a seventh-place finish in the team standings with a total score of 883 (+19).

In the first round of competition, UH men’s golf team seniors Andrew Gibson and Braxton Watkins played the best scores with a 70 and 71.

Senior Alexander Frances and freshman Julio Rios-Brache both recorded 78 for their first scores of the tournament. Junior Austyn Reily rounded out morning play with a score of 80.

The second round of action in the afternoon saw the Cougars produce better scores as a team compared to the morning. Watkins and Reily both led the way with scores of 71 to place them in a tie for 11th and 43rd respectively.

Gibson posted a 73 on his second go-around, playing three more strokes from his first-round performance to leave him in a tie for 13th.

Frances (t-46th) and Rios-Brache (t-50th) both improved their scores with a 74 and 75 to round out UH men’s golf heading in the final round.

On the last day of the tournament, Rios-Brache recorded the lowest score of the day at par-72, placing him in 41st.

Frances matched his second-round score of 74 while Reily posted a 75 to place both Cougars in a tie for 42nd.

Gibson played his highest score of all three rounds with a 76 to tie for 18th, while Watkins struggled to match his first two rounds as he played eight more strokes for a 79 to drop him to a tie for 26th.

The UH men’s golf team’s next competition will take place after the winter break when the spring season begins at the Border Olympics on Feb. 14-15 in Laredo.

