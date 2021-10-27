UH men’s golf finishes seventh at Williams Cup

After three days and 54 holes played at the Williams Cup, the UH men’s golf team concluded its last competition before the winter break with a seventh-place finish in the team standings with a total score of 883 (+19).

In the first round of competition, UH men’s golf team seniors Andrew Gibson and Braxton Watkins played the best scores with a 70 and 71.

Senior Alexander Frances and freshman Julio Rios-Brache both recorded 78 for their first scores of the tournament. Junior Austyn Reily rounded out morning play with a score of 80.

The second round of action in the afternoon saw the Cougars produce better scores as a team compared to the morning. Watkins and Reily both led the way with scores of 71 to place them in a tie for 11th and 43rd respectively.

Gibson posted a 73 on his second go-around, playing three more strokes from his first-round performance to leave him in a tie for 13th.

Frances (t-46th) and Rios-Brache (t-50th) both improved their scores with a 74 and 75 to round out UH men’s golf heading in the final round.

On the last day of the tournament, Rios-Brache recorded the lowest score of the day at par-72, placing him in 41st.

Frances matched his second-round score of 74 while Reily posted a 75 to place both Cougars in a tie for 42nd.

Gibson played his highest score of all three rounds with a 76 to tie for 18th, while Watkins struggled to match his first two rounds as he played eight more strokes for a 79 to drop him to a tie for 26th.

The UH men’s golf team’s next competition will take place after the winter break when the spring season begins at the Border Olympics on Feb. 14-15 in Laredo.

