Homecoming King, Queen announced after previous delay

Despite the delay, seniors Jordan Booker and Jayce Ball were crowned Homecoming King and Queen at the Student Center Plaza on Thursday.

The announcement was meant to take place at halftime during Saturday’s delayed Homecoming football game but was postponed due to weather conditions.

Homecoming Court has been a UH tradition since the University’s first Homecoming in 1948. Students who want to run for Homecoming King and Queen are nominated by their peers to become part of the court.

During Homecoming week, these court members represent the University by doing acts of service as well as helping with various events. After a week of volunteering and campaigning, a King and Queen were elected by their fellow students and typically announced at the annual Homecoming football game.

Jayce Ball is a computer information systems senior and vice president of the Zeta Phi Beta sorority as well as an orientation team director.

Ball said she was very grateful to the University, as well as students and others who have supported her through this process.

“It really feels like a blessing,” Ball said. “I really feel like this will change the outcome of what a queen looks like and I really want to make sure that I am the difference.”

Jordan Booker is a technology leadership and innovation management senior as well as a member of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity and a UH track and field athlete.

“It feels surreal,” Booker said. “After all the hard work and campaigning, it was fun just experiencing it all and I think it was a very big moment for me.”

