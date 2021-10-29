Gallery: Look back on Homecoming 2021

With the return of in-person events and a weather-delayed football game, Homecoming 2021 was full of experiences for students.

Events including Strut Your Stuff and the concert with headliner NLE Choppa were highlights for the week. The following week held the announcement of Homecoming King and Queen on Thursday.

Here is a look back at the festivities of Homecoming Week.

Seniors Jordan Booker and Jayce Ball were crowned Homecoming King and Queen the week after Homecoming. | Sean Thomas/The Cougar Different campus organizations competed with skits and dances at Strut Your Stuff. | Katrina Kujawa/The Cougar The Spirit of Houston played at the RHA Kickoff Pep Rally. | Esther Muoh/The Cougar The Homecoming 2021 Court awaiting the crowning on Thursday. | Sean Thomas/The Cougar Students were able to get their face painted while watching spirit teams build their structures at Canstruction. | Sydney Rose/The Cougar NLE Choppa headlined the Homecoming concert on Thursday. | Sean Thomas/The Cougar Jayce Ball becomes UH’s 2021 Homecoming Queen. | Sean Thomas/The Cougar Hall councils provided games and food at the RHA Kickoff Pep Rally. | Esther Umoh/The Cougar Air brush tattoos and face painting stations were available for students to visit while watching Canstruction. | Sydney Rose/The Cougar NLE Choppa performing in Lynn Eusan. | Sean Thomas/The Cougar

