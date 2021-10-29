SGA President Arsalan Darbin recalled

The Student Government Association’s President Arsalan Darbin has been recalled.

The recall came after Sen. Abraham Sanchez’s “Resolution to Recall” received a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate chamber early this month.

Now, Vice President Maryam Alghafir will take his place as President.

The Senate is currently short 17 senators, after they were suspended for violating the recall special election’s code earlier this week.

The Speaker of the Senate, David Paul Hilton, has also stepped down, along with the Attorney General, Nadiia Hutcherson, taking a leave of absence now that her duties around the recall have concluded.

