UH soccer earns No. 2 seed in AAC Tournament with win over Tulsa

Houston soccer ended its regular season on Thursday night with a 2-0 win against Tulsa to earn a first round bye as the No. 2 seed in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

This earned the Cougars their 13th win of the season, marking their most season wins in program history.

The Cougars started with pressure early, earning a corner kick and a shot in the first three minutes.

Throughout the first half, the Golden Hurricane responded with pressure of their own, testing the Cougars’ defensive line.

After a few chances from each side, the first half ended 0-0.

The Cougars ended the half with four shots while the Golden Hurricane ended with eight shots.

The second half started with pressure from the Cougars once again.

Then in the 58th minute, the first goal of the game came from UH freshman midfielder Samantha Wiehe, earning her second goal of the season.

After more pressure from the Cougars, redshirt senior midfielder Mia Brascia put the Cougars up 2-0 in the 80th minute to earn her second goal of the season.

The match ended 2-0, ending the Cougars’ regular season with a win.

The Cougars finished the match with 19 shots while the Golden Hurricane finished with nine shots.

The Golden Hurricane had four shots on goal, with all four of them being saved by redshirt freshman goalkeeper Mikaela Gracia, earning her conference-leading ninth clean sheet of the season.

The Cougars end the regular season with a record of 13-4-2 and earn the No. 2 seed in the American Athletic Conference playoffs.

The Cougars have a bye week as they are set to play the winner of East Carolina vs. SMU next Thursday.

