Live Score: UH faces SMU in AAC showdown

Two undefeated teams in American Athletic Conference play come head-to-head at TDECU Stadium as Houston (6-1,4-0 AAC) takes on No. 19 SMU (7-0, 3-0).

Follow along with our live scoring updates throughout the game:

Final: Houston 44, SMU 37

UH knocked off number 19 SMU, handing the Mustang’s their first loss of the season.

Clayton Tune finished with 412 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Dell lead the way with 165 yards and three touchdowns.

Fourth Quarter (0:17): Houston 44, SMU 37

Senior Marcus Jones once again created magic on special teams returning the kickoff to give UH back the lead.

Fourth Quarter (0:30): Houston 37, SMU 37

After SMU drove into Houston territory, SMU kicker Blake Mazza tied the game after connecting on a 45-yard field goal.

Fourth Quarter (13:36): Houston 37, SMU 34

Houston put together a 14-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Tune finding junior wide receiver KeSean Carter for a 4-yard touchdown to put UH up. The drive took more than 7 minutes off the clock.

Third Quarter (5:46): SMU 34, Houston 30

After wide receiver Danny Gray came up with a huge 37-yard catch on fourth down to keep the Mustangs’ drive alive, Siggers found the end zone plays later on a 2-yard rush.

Third Quarter (9:22): Houston 30, SMU 27

The UH offense responded with a score of its own on its first possession of the second half. For the third time on the night, Tune connected with Dell for another Cougar touchdown. This one came from 17-yards out to give UH its lead back.

Third Quarter (14:45): SMU 27, Houston 23

It didn’t take long for SMU to find the end zone in the second half as Bryan Massey returned the opening kickoff of the half 100-yards for the touchdown. This gave SMU its first lead of the night.

Second Quarter (0:00): Houston 23, SMU 20

Houston regained the lead as time expired in the second quarter on a 30-yard field goal from Witherspoon.

Second Quarter (2:45): Houston 20, SMU 20

After UH fumbled, SMU drove the ball down deep into UH territory before Mordecai found receiver Rashee Rice for a 6-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal. The Cougars’ blocked the extra point to keep the game tied at 20.

Second Quarter (7:38): Houston 20, SMU 14

After UH turned the ball over on downs, SMU needed only one play to find the end zone. Mordecai connected with running back Tre Siggers, who was left wide open, before a 50-yard touchdown.

Second Quarter (11:41): Houston 20, SMU 7

Despite Tune finding Dell for 52-yards to set up a first and goal at the SMU 4-yard line, the Cougars were forced to settle for a field goal. Witherspoon connected from 23-yards out to extend the Cougars’ lead.

First Quarter (0:00): Houston 17, SMU 7

As the clock hit triple zeros, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai found wide receiver Jordan Kerley for a 43-yard touchdown pass to get the Mustangs on the board.

First Quarter (2:20): Houston 17, SMU 0

After another big pass play got the UH drive going, the Cougars’ offense stalled out in SMU territory. Senior kicker Dalton Witherspoon attempted a 50-yard field goal and drilled it right down the middle to extend the Cougars’ lead.

First Quarter (9:26): Houston 7, SMU 0

After the UH defense forced a three-and-out, the UH offense needed just two plays to find the end zone once again. Tune connected with Dell for their second touchdown of the evening, this time from 48 yards out.

First Quarter (11:20): Houston 7, SMU 0

Junior receiver Jeremy Singleton provided a spark for the UH offense on the game’s opening drive with a catch and run of 55 yards to put the Cougars deep in SMU territory. Plays later, junior quarterback Clayton Tune connected with sophomore receiver Nathaniel Dell for a 7-yard touchdown pass.

[email protected]