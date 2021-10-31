UH football breaks into AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after SMU win

For the first time since Oct. 28, 2018, the UH football team is ranked in the AP Poll, coming in at No. 20 after upsetting SMU on Saturday night.

The Cougars also broke through in the Coaches Poll, jumping to the No. 19 spot after earning 27 votes in the Week 9 poll.

After a season-opening loss to Texas Tech, Houston has strung together seven straight wins, the latest against an undefeated SMU, who entered the weekend ranked No. 19.

By defeating the Mustangs, not only did the Cougars earn themselves a spot in the two major polls but also now control their own destiny in terms of reaching the American Athletic Conference title game.

The Cougar, who are undefeated in their conference slate, sit atop the AAC standings ahead of the No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats, who remain unbeaten in 2021.

[email protected]