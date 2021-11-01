SGA AG removes 3 senators from office

The Student Government Association Attorney General, acting with new powers granted by the SGA Supreme Code, removed three senators from the organization on Monday due to multiple Special Election Code violations.

The announcement came via an internal memo sent by Hutcherson, who has been working through her “leave of absence,” which was announced last week.

Evidence of some of the violations were set forth in a complaint to the Justice Department.

The memo also said two senators from the 17 suspended were mistakenly placed on the list, so only 15 senators are suspended.

With the lack of senators in the legislative branch, the SGA no longer has quorum, or the number of of people needed to hold a meeting.

As a result, there will be no more SGA meetings until next semester.

