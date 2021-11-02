Ask Ashley: Advice on music, romance, more

In The Cougar’s weekly anonymous advice column, I talk about music, scoring a boo thing in time for cuffing season, and meeting new friends. To submit your questions for future issues, click the “Ask Ashley” button on our home page.

Ashley, what are some sick musical artists you listen to? I’ve had the Kahoot lobby music 10-hour mix on repeat since September, and I need a change of pace.

Hey, anon! Thanks for the super cool question! I didn’t even know there was a Kahoot lobby 10-hour mix until now. It is kind of concerning that it exists. And you have been playing it since September? That screams a need for an intervention, so consider this as one!

For starters, I listen to a little bit of everything, so it is kind of hard to suggest something without knowing what you like. All I got is that you like game show tunes, which I do not listen to. Have you considered listening to the “Jeopardy” theme song? Now that is a banger! You can even listen to the trap remix if you want to turn up. And don’t worry, there’s a 10-hour mix of it existing somewhere on YouTube.

As for artists I listen to, some of my favorites are Jack Harlow, Young Thug, Snoh Aalegra, Roddy Rich, Gunna, El Alfa, Maluma, Tainy, Bad Bunny, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Comethazine, DaVido and WizKid. These are just a few I can name off of my head (and according to my Spotify’s most listened to artists), but there are so much more. Hopefully, this intervention worked, bestie. I want you to want better for yourself!

Ashley, I am trying to acquire a man (ew, I know, I know)! What are some pick-up lines I can steal from you?

Oh my gosh, no anon, no! Not a man! What about everything Megan Thee Stallion and The City Girls taught us?! Has it all gone to waste? Just kidding. I don’t think acquiring a man is too hard. I do think it’s all about finding who you like and putting yourself out there. As for pick-up lines, a really great place to find them is on shows like “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette.”

I will warn you though, they can get really corny to watch. But some are pretty cute. Besides, if you need extra help, I am sure UH’s very own Landon Goesling could give you a tip or two. But since you are asking me for pick up lines, here are some you can use:

Are you a 0 percent APR loan? Because I am having trouble understanding your terms and you aren’t showing any interest.

Do you know why you are so fine? Because when God said let there be light, he created you instead.

Are you my appendix? Because I don’t know anything about you, and this feeling in my gut is telling me I should take you out.

If I didn’t make my close friend group in college during freshman year, is there still a chance for me to find a group, or is it too late?

Ooo, I’m sorry you feel down bad anon. But don’t worry, it gets better! It’s literally never too late to make friends. Personally, the best thing to do is to join an organization where your interests are recognized. Take me for example. I love writing, and I ended up at The Cougar where there are people with similar interests.

There are so many organizations on campus, and if you plan on being at UH next year, I strongly recommend checking out the events during UH’s Weeks of Welcome. Not only are they fun, but they allow you to find clubs to join and meet new people.

Also, consider checking out events on campus. There is always something going on. Although cliché, I think it’s important to remember that you have to put a little effort into getting new friends. It can seem a little scary to put yourself out there, but it’s the only way you can meet people. I hope this helps.

