Astroworld: 8 dead, over 300 injured after crowd surge

At least eight deaths and over 300 injuries were confirmed at rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on Friday.

Seventeen people were hospitalized, with at least 11 of them being in cardiac arrest. One of the youngest victims is around 10-years-old, according to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

The second day of Astroworld Festival has been canceled as a result.

“We are focused on supporting local officials however we can,” a statement read on the festival’s social media pages. “With that in mind the festival will no longer be held on Saturday.”

The University released a statement on social media Saturday morning, including a link for campus Counseling and Psychological Services for UH students impacted by the event.

“The tragic deaths and injuries that occurred during the Astroworld Festival are heartbreaking,” UH said in a Twitter post. “Our thoughts are with all who have been effected by this incredible loss, including the families and friends of the victims.”

[email protected]