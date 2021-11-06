UH women’s basketball cruises past Texas A&M-Commerce

Houston’s women’s basketball’s performance in its exhibition game versus Texas A&M-Commerce showed early signs of a promising season, defeating the Lions 91-64 on Friday night at Fertitta Center.

The Cougars had an imposing offensive showcase in this game. UH shot 54 percent from the field, leading to 91 points. The Cougars also showed they have the ability to share the ball, racking up 19 total assists on the night.

The offense wasn’t the only thing that contributed to the Cougars’ success on the court. UH commanded the boards, securing 47 rebounds compared to 40 rebounds from the Lions.

UH also played sound defense, forcing 21 turnovers.

Senior forward Tatyana Hill showed that she wanted to finish her last year strong and was a key contributor. Hill scored 20 points in just 15 minutes with a near-perfect shooting performance, making 9 out of 10 attempted shots.

The only weakness that was present on the floor today for the Cougars was their free throw shooting. UH shot under 50 percent from the line, making only 4 out of 14 shots, whereas the Lions shot an exceptional 85 percent.

In the end, the Cougars were able to negate their struggles at the line, through strong play in almost every other aspect of the game.

The Cougars open up the regular season on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Fertitta Center where they will take on Howard.

