UH volleyball sweeps Tulsa for 21st win of the season

Houston volleyball picked up its 21st win of the season, marking the most wins for the program since 2000, on Sunday afternoon by sweeping Tulsa.

The first set started off tight, as UH and Tulsa traded points back-and-forth. The Cougars pushed ahead 17-10 powered by a 9-0 scoring run.

Houston kept on marching forward 20-13 in the bottom of set one.

Back-to-back kills by senior outside hitter Kennedy Warren and senior middle blocker Isabel Theut, and a service error by Tulsa made it 23-15.

Houston ended set one 25-17 with two kills by Theut and sophomore setter Annie Cooke.

Set two was much like the start of the first set, as the Cougars and Golden Hurricane remained within a few points of each other.

Late in the set, Tulsa held a 20-19, but UH responded going on a 4-1 run to lead 23-21.

Tulsa clawed its way back and appeared to win the set 27-25, but an overturned call via challenge awarded UH the point to tie the set at 26. UH won the next two points to secure a 28-26 set two victory.

Tulsa held on to a lead all throughout the beginning of set three and continued to lead in the middle of set three 15-12.

Just when it seemed UH would never step out of Tulsa’s shadow, the Cougars came back with a 3-0 scoring run.

Then an attack error by Tulsa gave UH a 19-18 lead.

The Cougars managed to hold on to the lead and continued to press forward 24-20 in another 3-0 scoring run. A kill by junior outside hitter Abbie Jackson ended the set 25-22, securing a UH sweep of Tulsa.

