UH Tennis competes in Tulsa Invitational

UH Tennis completed fall play at the Tulsa Invitational in Tulsa, Oklahoma over the weekend where the Cougars were able to compete against players from Tulsa, Wichita State and Central Arkansas.

The struggles in singles play that was seen during the Rice Invitational carried over to this past weekend, as the Cougars were unable to string together wins yet again.

Here’s how the weekend went for UH:

Day 1

The Cougars came out flat in singles on Sunday, losing all six of the singles against Tulsa opponents with senior Sophie Gerits, sophomore Gabirela Giraldo and freshman Maria Dzemeshkevic being the only Cougars to at least take a set in the contests.

Doubles continued to be a strong point for UH, as they won two of the three contests that took place against Wichita State.

The first win came from sophomore Laura Slisane and Gerits, who got a big 6-3 win over the Wichita pair of graduate student Lingwei Kong and redshirt sophomore Natsumi Kurahushi.

Giraldo and Dzemeshkevic picked up the second doubles win in a 6-4 battle against graduate student Harriet Hamilton and redshirt freshman Bianca Rademacher.

Day 2

The singles-struggles continued Saturday day as the Cougars were still unable to find a win in after losing all six matches yet again, this time competing against Wichita State in singles play.

Freshman Elena Trencheva and junior Manasi Reddy were the only two able to take a set against the Shockers in singles.

Doubles continued to be where the Cougars exceled as they were able to come out with wins in two of the three matches that took place on the afternoon, this time against Central Arkansas pairings.

Trencheva and Reddy got their first win of the weekend as a pair, defeating the Bear’s sophomore pair of Jaeun Lee and Maja Gledic in a 6-4 battle.

Giraldo and Dzemeshkevic got their second win of the weekend as a pair after defeating Yada Vasupongchai and Mei Ishimura in a 7-5 thriller.

Day 3

Sunday marked the end of the Tulsa Invitational and the Cougars were able to finish strong in what would be their final competition of the Fall season.

UH not only got their first singles win of the weekend, but they racked up three wins in just four contests with Slisane, Giraldo, and Dzemeshkevic all getting wins against Central Arkansas players.

The Cougars split the two doubles matches that took place against Tulsa, with Dzemeshkevic and Giraldo getting the 6-4 win over the freshman pairing of Lily Hutchings and Ana Naranjo Martinez.

Giraldo and Dzemeshkevic finished 3-0 on the weekend in doubles as a pair after the win.

The fall season has now come to a conclusion for the Cougars, they will resume play in spring and the schedule is yet to be announced.

