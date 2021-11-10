Booster vaccination clinic to be held at Student Center South

UH will hold a booster vaccination clinic for eligible members of the campus community needing a dose to prevent symptoms of COVID-19.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, student affairs assistant vice president for health and well-being Suzy Harrington announced Tuesday.

The clinic will be in the Student Center South Ballroom West, room 210, and will be administered by H.E.B Pharmacy.

Booster vaccines for Pfizer and Moderna will be offered. The first and second doses for those vaccines will also be available for those who haven’t received them.

UH community members are eligible for a booster if they have received their first and second vaccine doses and have completed that series at least 6 months ago.

Those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are able to receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster if it has been at least 2 months since the dose has been administered to them.

Appointments are required for participation in the booster vaccination clinic, and individuals must specify the name of the vaccine and dose they want to be administered to them.

A vaccination consent form must be signed and brought to the clinic, as well as a vaccination card if you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine previously.

Although the COVID-19 vaccine is free, an insurance card is also necessary, whether it’s provided through the University or otherwise. Uninsured individuals are able to get the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge.

Flu and shingles vaccines are also available at the clinic and will be $25 for uninsured students and $40 for uninsured staff and faculty.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said while there isn’t any data on taking COVID-19 vaccines and other vaccines simultaneously, previous experiences with administering multiple vaccines at the same time suggest there would be similar side effects.

“This year protect yourself and others,” Harrington said. “Please take time to get your COVID-19, flu or shingles vaccinations at the on-campus clinic, a local pharmacy or medical provider.”

[email protected]