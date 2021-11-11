Delusion over the COVID-19 vaccine is not just a different opinion

It’s okay to have a difference in opinion about certain subjects like pineapples on pizza or chocolate versus vanilla. However, there is a difference between having a different opinion about something and experiencing delusion.

Delusion is a belief rooted in a false idea. A person may believe in something despite being proven wrong time and time again.

While there are many topics that could be talked about on this topic, one that stays relevant and is a matter of concern today is the debate over coronavirus and the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Many Americans believe that this global pandemic is a hoax created by other countries so that the Democrats can gain power. Going a step further, many people claim that there is no virus at all, that masks don’t work, and that the vaccines are magnetic trackers with microchips.

All of these claims are completely false.

Masks are proven to be helpful and effective against the spread of COVID-19. The better quality of a mask such as N95 and surgical masks or even double masking can be very effective to stop the spread of the virus.

There are people who say that they don’t believe in masks, but the question of the matter is how can someone not believe in something that is physically proven?

There are several reasons why someone isn’t willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine which can be medical reasons such as being allergic to something in the vaccine or even religious reasons. Some people are genuinely worried that the vaccines are not safe because they came out too soon.

However, there is scientific research that backs the safety of the vaccines created to help combat the pandemic.

Many people who refuse to get the vaccine state very delusional reasons as to why they don’t want to get it. Some say that the vaccines are government propaganda and tracking devices, many state false scientific reasons such as infertility as a reason not to get the vaccine.

Misinformation on social media such as Facebook contributes largely to these delusional ideas. Media like Fox News also treat conspiracy theories as though they have validity which just fuels the fire. A large media company endorsing Ivermectin gives validity to these theories and the delusional people that believe them.

People are denying reality and choosing to not get vaccinated which just prolongs this deadly pandemic.

Despite this danger, some people believe that it’s merely a difference of opinion. They say that vaccinations are a private matter and people’s ideas should be respected. However, if those ideas are based on false information, they shouldn’t be respected.

Additionally, it’s not just a difference in opinion. The claims of COVID-19 not being real or masks not working are scientifically false. Opinions should not be based on falsehood.

When there are scientific facts online and a majority of agreement from the international healthcare community, it is delusional to believe in these conspiracy theories that have no factual basis.

It’s not merely a difference in opinion, it’s about facts versus delusion.

Atirikta Kumar is a journalism freshman who can be reached at [email protected]