UH community reflects on what they’re thankful for

With Thanksgiving nearing, the UH community share the things about the semester that they’re most thankful for.

Perseverance describes the way faculty, staff and students are handling the school year despite experiencing many changes like the soft opening at the start of the semester.

“I am thankful for how students have demonstrated their awareness and empathy through well-informed and specific presentations,” said women’s studies professor Bridget Fernandes.

With the transition from online to in-person this year, students shared their thankfulness to the professors that made the semester worth it.

“I am most thankful for the support that these professors provide us during our classes,” said communication sciences and disorders senior Jacquelyn Rendon. “Having those office hours, taking time to talk with us and of course, those professors that provide letters of recommendation.”

A challenge for Rendon has been applying for grad school and she is thankful for the professors willing to advise her and help her with the steps along the way.

The faculty shared their eagerness to be back on campus and enjoy the time to socialize with the student body in person.

“I’m most thankful for being able to work with and see students on campus this semester,” said assistant director of wellness programs Frances Nguyen. “While I was grateful to be able to work from home during the pandemic, it makes me happy to be able to interact with all of our wonderful students. I’m also grateful for pie, obviously.”

For some, holidays hold a special place as they prepare to spend time with their loved ones that they might have not seen in a while.

Being able to get together with family since the pandemic is what many UH faculty, staff and students are most thankful for during this semester.

“I know (COVID-19) isn’t over but I’m glad the numbers are going down somewhat and we have the vaccine and I can spend the holidays with my mother who is getting older,” said reference librarian Shane Hands. “It’s been a year and a half since we (were last able to) so it’s going to be a great holiday.”

