Live Score: UH versus Temple

Houston looks to clinch an American Athletic Conference title game berth as the Cougars take on Temple in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Follow along with our live scoring updates throughout the game:

Final: Houston 37, Temple 8

McCaskill finished with 129 yards rushing and two touchdowns, his 14 total touchdowns on the year make it the most in program history for a true freshman.

Tune passed for 210 yards and two touchdowns, he found 10 different targets throughout the game and Green was his leading receiver with six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.

The defense held Temple to just 218 yards offensively and came away with three interceptions on the day and came away with a sack late in the fourth as well.

Fourth Quarter (6:13): Houston 37, Temple 8

A fake punt on fourth down that had junior linebacker Donavan Mutin carrying the ball all the way to the Owl’s 7-yard line set up the score, Tune completed a 6-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Seth Green.

Green has caught six passes for 60 yards and he now has a touchdown to go with.

Fourth Quarter (10:57): Houston 30, Temple 8

Junior quarterback Clayton Tune found senior wide receiver Jaylen Erwin wide-open for a 35-yard touchdown to give the Cougars their first score through the air, the point-after attempt was blocked however.

Fourth Quarter (14:22): Houston 24, Temple 8

Temple got on the board after sophomore running back Edward Saydee punched in the 1-yard touchdown that was set up from a big completion inside the 10-yard line from freshman quarterback Justin Lynch.

The two-point conversion was good after Lynch completed the pass to the redshirt junior Darius Pittman.

Third Quarter (4:00): Houston 24, Temple 0

It was all McCaskill on the Cougars third touchdown drive. After breaking off a 21-yard run a few plays prior, he capped off the drive with his second rushing touchdown of the game on a 34-yard run.

McCaskill now has 124 yards rushing on 19 carries to go along with his two touchdowns for the game, making it back-to-back weeks he’s had over 100 yards rushing.

Third Quarter (11:29): Houston 17, Temple 0

Big runs from McCaskill and a targeting call against Temple put the Cougars inside the 10-yard line where junior running back Ta’Zhawn Henry barreled in for the 6-yard score to open up the second half.

McCaskill had runs for 15 and 18-yards on the drive, he has 72-yards total for the game and he and Henry now have a touchdown each.

Second Quarter (7:46): Houston 10, Temple 0

The Cougars extended the lead after the offense marched down field, but even after converting a fourth down inside Temples own 25-yard, UH was only able to come away with a field goal.

Senior kicker Dalton Witherspoon split the uprights from 39-yards out.

First Quarter (8:47): Houston 7, Temple 0

After forcing a second straight three-and-out and getting solid field position at Temples own 47-yard line, the Cougars got on the board after freshman running back Alton McCaskill walked in a 3-yard touchdown run.

The game saw three straight three-and-outs before the Cougars finally got the games first score up, Temple punted twice and UH once.

