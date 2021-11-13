UH volleyball sweeps ECU for 22nd win

Houston volleyball swept East Carolina in three sets on Friday afternoon in Fertitta Center for its 22nd win of the season.

In the first set, back-to-back kills by junior outside hitter Abbie Jackson helped push UH to a 10-5.

ECU responded with a 4-0 scoring run followed by a 5-0 run to give the Pirates a 15-13 lead in the middle of the set.

The remainder of the set was back-and-forth.

UH held a narrow 21-20 lead before going on a 4-0 run to end the set highlighted by consecutive kills to secure a 25-20 first set victory.

The second set was all UH, as the Cougars cruised to a 25-14 victory.

A kill by junior middle blocker Rachel Tullos highlighted a 5-0 scoring run in the middle of the set to put the Cougars up 19-10.

A few points later, senior outside hitter Kennedy Warren ended the set with a kill.

The Cougars stayed hot in set three, jumping out to a 10-8 lead.

UH extended its lead to 21-16 before ECU managed to inch its way back into the game, getting within three points of the Cougars.

Up 24-21, Warren ended all comeback hopes the Pirates had, ending the set with a kill to give UH a 25-21 set victory and a sweep over ECU in the match.

