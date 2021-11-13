side bar
logo
Saturday, November 13, 2021

Sports

UH volleyball sweeps ECU for 22nd win

By November 13, 2021

UH volleyball won its fifth straight match, sweeping ECU on Friday afternoon at Fertitta Center. | Esther Umoh/The Cougar

UH volleyball won its fifth straight match, sweeping ECU on Friday afternoon at Fertitta Center. | Esther Umoh/The Cougar

Houston volleyball swept East Carolina in three sets on Friday afternoon in Fertitta Center for its 22nd win of the season.

In the first set, back-to-back kills by junior outside hitter Abbie Jackson helped push UH to a 10-5.

ECU responded with a 4-0 scoring run followed by a 5-0 run to give the Pirates a 15-13 lead in the middle of the set.

The remainder of the set was back-and-forth.

UH held a narrow 21-20 lead before going on a 4-0 run to end the set highlighted by consecutive kills to secure a 25-20 first set victory.

The second set was all UH, as the Cougars cruised to a 25-14 victory.

A kill by junior middle blocker Rachel Tullos highlighted a 5-0 scoring run in the middle of the set to put the Cougars up 19-10.

A few points later, senior outside hitter Kennedy Warren ended the set with a kill.

The Cougars stayed hot in set three, jumping out to a 10-8 lead.

UH extended its lead to 21-16 before ECU managed to inch its way back into the game, getting within three points of the Cougars.

Up 24-21, Warren ended all comeback hopes the Pirates had, ending the set with a kill to give UH a 25-21 set victory and a sweep over ECU in the match. 

[email protected]

Tags: , , , ,


Back to Top ↑
  • COVID-19

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Follow us on Twitter

  • Polls

    How are your classes going so far?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑