UH women’s cross country finishes 14th at NCAA regional meet

The Houston women’s cross country team finished 14th at the NCAA Division I South Central Regionals Friday morning at the Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco.

Junior Maddy Castleberry became the first Cougar to finish the women’s 6K run with a time of 22:24.5, placing 58th out of 171 competitors.

Following Castleberry was sophomore Sondos Moursy who finished in 80th place with a time of 22.50.1. The Cougars logged another top 100 finish as freshman Erin Rivera placed 94th as she stopped her time 23:06.7.

The women’s team kept scoring points as fellow juniors Darby Gauntt and Claire Meyer registered times respectively of 23:14.7 and 23:24.2.

Continuing in setting the pace for the team was freshman Victoria Ruiz who crossed the finish line at 23:39.6 enough to finish 118th.

Rounding off the women’s team was sophomore Zosia Bulhak who finished with a time of 24:07.4.

The women’s team earned a total score of 407 points enough to earn a 14th-place team finish out of 23 schools.

Following the women, the men’s team ran their 10K with senior Devin Vallejo-Bannister being the first Cougar to reach the finish line. His time stopped at 32:57.2 enough to rank 60 out of 173 competitors.

Junior Brandon Seagreaves scored next stopping his time at 33:01.1 for a 66th place rank.

Junior Alan Elbanna crossed the finish line next earning 113th-place finish with a time of 34:16.1.

The men’s team finished unranked in the 10K.

