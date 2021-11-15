City water line break floods road near University Lofts

A City of Houston water line break resulted in flooding in front of the University Lofts yesterday.

In the meantime, northbound lanes of Calhoun Road, outside the University Lofts, are closed until the city completes making repairs.

“The north lanes on Calhoun Rd. are temporarily closed for repairs,” said the facilities communications team to University Lofts Residential Life Coordinator, KaBree Braggs. “The south lanes are divided by traffic cones for north and south traffic flow. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available as far as the repair timeline.”

The University is advising students to stay away from the road in the meanwhile.

“I would encourage students to avoid the area until repairs are complete, which should be soon,” said UH spokesperson Chris Stipes.

