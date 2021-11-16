No. 15 UH routs Virginia in front of electric Fertitta Center crowd

In front of a sold-out Fertitta Center decked in red, No. 15 Houston routed Virginia from the jump, cruising to a 67-47 victory on Tuesday night.

It was raining 3-pointers early in Fertitta Center as senior guard Kyler Edwards and junior guard Marcus Sasser hit back-to-back shots from beyond the arc to begin the game top put the Cougars up 6-0.

Later, graduate transfer guard Taze Moore banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the arc as the shot clock expired. On the next possession, Sasser hit a deep ball as the shot clock expired.

The Cougars could do no wrong as every shot they put up in the first half seemed to fall. UH went 7 of 13 from deep in the first half.

Defensively, the Cougars’ defense stifled the Cavaliers forcing 12 first half turnovers resulting in 14 points for UH.

The Cougars took a 16 point lead into the half.

The second half began the same way as the first, as Edwards knocked down a corner 3-pointer.

The lead quickly grew to 20 after a senior forward Reggie Chaney layup off a feed from Moore followed by a Sasser floater.

Virginia never got within 16 points for the remainder of the game as UH continued to enforce its will on both ends of the floor.

The Cougars never trailed the entire game.

Sasser led the Cougars with a game-high 19 points to go along with four assists.

Edwards finished with points 18 points.

This marked UH’s 28th straight victory at Fertitta Center, going all the way back to Dec. 19, 2019.

