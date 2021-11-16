Students eagerly await Thanksgiving break despite COVID-19 concerns

As the spooky spiders and skeletons are put away for next year and midterms are slowly but surely passing by, many students eagerly await the reprieve Thanksgiving break will bring.

Some students expressed concern about COVID-19 as a whole but did not feel like they were at risk for spreading it to their families, since they had maintained safe personal practices throughout the semester.

“I’m pretty clean, I haven’t gotten sick or anything lately, so I’m not worried about it at all,” said biology freshman Keshav Gali.

While Texas cases have generally decreased since summer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends to those planning on traveling over the holidays to exercise caution.

The CDC advises continuing to wear masks during large gatherings and strongly caution against traveling unless you have been fully vaccinated.

Other students said the presence of vaccinations against COVID-19 had helped ease some of their concerns, specifically about spending time with family that might be more at risk of getting sick. Many seemed excited heading into the holidays and were eagerly awaiting a break.

“My parents and I take the precautions needed. We’re all fully vaccinated and don’t go out as much,” said psychology sophomore Connie Martinez. “I’m just really excited, Thanksgiving will be maybe the third time I’ve been able to go home this semester.”

While COVID-19 and being back on campus for the first time in a year have been stressful for some students, many maintained a cheerful optimism as they headed into the holidays.

“I just feel so excited, it’s always good when you get to go back and see your family. I’m looking forward to that,” said civil engineering junior Jacob McCullun.

