Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Football

UH enters College Football Playoff rankings at No. 24

UH entered the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings at No. 24 on Tuesday night. | James Schillinger/The Cougar

UH entered the College Football Playoff rankings for the second time in program history, coming in at No. 24 on Tuesday night.

“I’ve been looking for Houston to get ranked,” said ESPN’s Joey Galloway on the selection show. “Finally, giving Houston some respect.”

This is the first time UH has been ranked in the CFP’s Top 25 since 2016.

UH is also ranked in the AP Poll and USA Today’s Coaches Poll at No. 17.

The Cougars have won nine straight games and are 9-1 on the season, including 7-0 in American Athletic Conference play.

The Cougars wrap up conference play against Memphis on Friday and then takes on UConn on Nov. 27 in the regular season finale.

