Glass on Student Center North stairs shatter

Glass located on the Student Center North staircase shattered today.

The glass landed on a UH student and chemical engineering junior Sebastian Garcia.

“I was just doing my homework, and I felt a bunch of stuff falling on top of me,” Garcia said. “I looked up in the glass on the stairs shattered. It’s all in my hair and on my laptop.”

Student Center staff and custodians quickly barricaded the area and cleaned up the glass.

While only a portion of the glass panel shattered, the staff finished breaking the whole panel during the clean up process.

“I’m still a little shaken up to be honest,” Garcia said. “I haven’t taken it all in.”

This story will be updated as more information is released.

