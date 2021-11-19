Resource centers on campus offer services to students

UH is a host of many resource centers as well as programs for its community, trying to live up to its diversity statement.

In a College Factual diversity ranking, UH lands itself at rank 234 out of 3,514 schools for overall diversity and rank 171 out of 3,790 schools for the diversity of its students.

Here are a few resources that UH provides to its campus community.

UH Veteran Services

Veteran Services helps new and current student veterans with education benefits, opportunities for networking and accommodations.

Texas education benefits for military veterans from the state can include up to 150 hours of tuition exemption for eligible students and VA education benefits are available, as well as other forms of financial assistance.

Women and Gender Resource Center

The Women and Gender Resource Center offers a myriad of resources for students including free supplies from feminine hygiene products to school supplies, scholarships for distinguished students and professional wear.

The WGRC award for students recognizes students that are committed to service to women and gender equity.

LGBTQ Resource Center

The LGBTQ Resource Center’s mission is to create safe spaces on campus as well as the programs hosted.

Aside from the off-campus resources, the LGBTQ Resource Center is located in UC North and offers a physical space for students to meet peers, study, eat and more.

The website includes other resources and a listing of student organizations that are LGBTQ inclusive such as UH Global.

Equal Opportunity Services

UH’s Equal Opportunities Services enforces the University’s Antidiscrimination and Sexual Misconduct Title IX policies, helping with accommodations. It also provides resources to address related concerns for those in need.

Justin Dart, Jr. Student Accessibility Center

Not only does the Justin Dart Jr. Student Accessibility Center have programs for academic enhancement, but it also provides resources for students in terms of scholarships, such as the Disabled Student Scholarship, and information on accommodations for students.

Urban Experience Program

The Urban Experience Program focuses on degree achievement for students as well as providing resources for them to overcome obstacles that could offset their goals.

Among its opportunities are several scholarships including the Empowerment and Encouragement Awards both aimed at improving UH’s retention rate.

The two scholarships offer some financial aid to dedicated UEP students, for helping them concentrate on academics or to acknowledge academic achievement.

Programs offered by UEP include DREAM Scholars and the Black Excellence Scholars Training Program. DREAM Scholars hope to provide more opportunities for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and undocumented students.

The BEST Program provides resources for academic support and professional development for African American students.

For more information on these resource centers and programs or others, visit the UH Diversity, Equity and Inclusion website for an extensive list.

