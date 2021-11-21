UH volleyball sweeps Memphis for seventh straight win

Houston volleyball swept Memphis in three consecutive sets at the Larry O. Finch Center in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday night for its 24th win of the season.

The Cougars and Tigers went back-and-forth in set one.

Back-to-back kills by sophomore setter Annie Cooke and senior middle blocker Isabel Theut pushed the Cougars ahead in the middle of set one 12-11.

From this point, UH held on to its lead all the way to the end of the set, securing a 25-21 first set victory.

The beginning of the second set featured more of the same back-and-forth action between the Cougars and the Tigers. Tied at 9-9, UH went on a 3-0 scoring run then delivered another blow to Memphis a few points later with a 5-0 scoring run that put the Cougars up 19-13.

The Tigers made a late push that the Cougars were able to hold off to win the second set 25-22.

UH created a distant lead at the beginning of set three 7-4. The Tigers tied the set a couple of times before Houston jumped ahead to 15-10 lead by going on a 5-0 scoring run.

The Cougars rode their momentum, ended the match in three sets with a 25-20 victory in the third and final set of the night.

This win marked UH’s fourth consecutive match sweeping its opponent as well as extended the Cougars season-high win streak to seven.

